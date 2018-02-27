MSU Faculty Senate formally asks Board of Trustees to resign

The Faculty Senate at Michigan State University has formally asked the entire Board of Trustees to resign.
The request was made in an email sent to the board on Tuesday:
"Dear Board of Trustees,
On Feb 3rd 1,653 of the voting faculty (Academic Congress) voted to place a vote of no confidence on the Faculty Senate Agenda. On February 13th the Faculty Senate voted “No Confidence” in the MSU Board of Trustees (61 of 65 votes). On February 20th, the Faculty Senate met again and after much discussion voted 85% in favor of asking for the Board of Trustees to resign. Therefore, the Faculty Senate is calling for your resignation.
We are providing faculty comments from the past week that have been submitted to the academic governance website created for faculty input. In addition, we attach 2 letters read at the faculty senate meeting on Feb 13th that were attached to the Feb 20th agenda. The minutes of the latter meeting will be forwarded to the Board as soon as they are available. We believe that it is important to be transparent and provide you with all of the information regarding faculty viewpoints on this issue.
Sincerely, At-Large Steering Committee Members Laura McCabe, Chair Deborah Moriarty, Vice-Chair Ned Watts Rob LaDuca Greg Swain"