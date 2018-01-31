MSU faculty leaders threaten no-confidence vote

Some faculty leaders at Michigan State University are threatening a no-confidence vote in the Board of Trustees if it appoints John Engler interim president.

"Should the Board indeed appoint ex-Governor Engler we will sadly be forced to bring a motion to hold a vote of No Confidence in the Board of Trustees to Academic Congress via electronic ballot. If this motion for a vote passes, a vote No Confidence in the Board of Trustees will be held at the next Faculty Senate meeting. If that vote of No Confidence passes, we will call on the entire Board of Trustees to resign immediately."