MSU faces federal investigation in response to Nassar crimes

Michigan State University is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Education for how it handled reports of Larry Nassar's abuse.

FOX 47 obtained a copy of the letter.

The US Department of Education notified the school on January 18, 2018 that it was opening an investigation into MSU's compliance with the Clery Act. The Clery Act is a federal law that requires colleges and universities that receive federal financial aid to report campus crime statistics, and give a timely warning when security concerns arise.

Federal investigators will go over what MSU did with any, and all, complaints against Nassar. They will also look at how campus police handled crime reports going back to 2011, and how the university worked with USA Gymnastics to protect athletes.

This news comes just one day after the university president Lou Anna K. Simon announced her resignation.

Nassar is a former sports medicine doctor who was employed by MSU, and USA Gymnastics. He was sentenced this week to 40-175 years in prison in Ingham County Circuit Court on seven counts of criminal sexual abuse. More than 150 victims addressed the court about Nassar's abuse.