MSU closing roads, parking lots ahead of expected flooding

Michigan State University is shutting down roads and parking lots ahead of expected flooding.
Starting at 6 a.m Wednesday, and lasting through the week of Feb. 26-March 2, the following roads and parking lots will be closed:
Chestnut Road between Demonstration Hall Road and the Beal Street/Kalamazoo Street intersection (at the Sparty statue).
Red Cedar Road from the Chestnut Road intersection to the entrance to Central Services.
Northbound Red Cedar Road, north of Shaw Lane.
Lots 62W, 62E, and 67, as well as the basement level of parking at Ramp #2.
Information will be updated throughout the week.
If the current prediction holds, MSU says it will be the seventh-largest recorded flood in the school's history.