MSU breaks ground for new water treatment plant

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WSYM) - MSU broke ground on Friday for a new water treatment plant and storage tank.

The plant and tank is part of a new campus water system improvement project.

The tank will be a 2-million-gallon elevated storage tank. The treatment plant will be 11,500 gross-square-feet and will be used for chlorination, fluoridation and iron removal.

In attendance were Michigan State University Interim President John Engler; EVP for Administrative Services Satish Udpa; Provost and EVP for Academic Affairs June Pierce Youatt; MSU Trustee Dianne Byrum; Infrastructure Planning and Facilities Utilities Director Bob Ellerhorst; and other IPF team members.