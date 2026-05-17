MSU Board to Discuss President’s Contract, Consider Measure to Limit Trustee Comments

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan State University Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting Sunday evening to discuss President Kevin Guskiewicz’s contract and a measure that could limit the ability of Trustees to comment on university policy.

The university said today the Board of Trustees will meet virtually at 8 p.m. It’s agenda only lists “Revisions to the Board of Trustees’ Code of Ethics and Conduct” and “Personnel Action”. No documents were posted to the University’s website Sunday afternoon. University spokesperson Amber McCann tells FOX 47 News that materials about the proposals would be provided at the start of the special meeting.

Guskiewicz has led MSU since March 2024. It’s not clear what is behind the review of his five-year contract that pays him an annual salary of $1,029,210 plus other university benefits.

The Board is also expected to discuss amendments to its Code of Conduct. In documents obtained by FOX 47 News, Trustees would be barred from speaking publicly in their individual capacity about disagreements on university policy approved by the majority of Board members. The proposed policy says Trustees must show “loyalty” to the institution, that they should “uphold the university’s reputation”, and not “undermine” Board decisions. If approved, Trustees who refuse to sign a statement acknowledging the proposed policy – or who violate it – could face potential public censure, removal of access to “non-essential” university and athletic events, and loss of university-funded legal representation.

The university has not commented on what prompted the change or if the new policy would infringe upon Trustees’ First Amendment rights or their oversight responsibilities as a publicly elected official under the Michigan Constitution.

This is a developing story.