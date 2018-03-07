MSU Board of Trustees hires outside law firm

The Michigan State University Board of Trustees has hired an outside law firm in the wake of the Larry Nassar scandal.

Chairman Brian Breslin says the Board hired Washington D.C based Akin Gump in February, to "provide separate counsel to the Board with respect to its obligations and fiduciary duties as the Board of Trustees in connection with the Nassar matter and related issues."

Breslin says Akin Gump will work with MSU's internal legal team and other outside law firms hired by the university in recent months.

Hourly rates charged to the board for legal work will range between $175 and $990. The firm says it will provide a 10 percent discount on its standard hourly rates.

MSU is under several investigations related to Nassar, including probes by the State Attorney General, NCAA, U.S Department of Education, and Congress.

Many have called on the Board of Trustees to resign over it's handling of the Nassar scandal. The MSU Faculty Senate, made up of faculty representatives from across campus, voted no confidence in the board and formally asked them to resign.

Despite the calls, no board members have voiced plans to step down.