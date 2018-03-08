MSU bakery opens on-campus storefront

The on-campus bakery at Michigan State, MSU Bakers, just announced the opening of a storefront on campus.

They renovated a space at 220 Service Road that will allow the bakery to offer walk-in purchases and sell to anyone their made-from-scratch treats.

"We are fortunate to have the opportunity to serve the campus community and other customers in this capacity," shared Cindy Baswell, Bakery Manager. "We welcome comments and suggestions as we explore this new venture so we can serve them well!"

The team at MSU Bakers has worked hard to enhance their customer service area by adding a full bakery case, tables, and decorative baskets as well as wall art that showcases their colorful, homemade items.

Items like bagels, breads, cookies, doughnuts and granola, are now available weekdays from 7 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.

Also cookies made onsite like Double Chocolate Chip Cookies, and No Bake Cookies, homemade Granola, English Muffin Bread and more.

The MSU student food bank even benefits from bread sales, $0.50 from each order is donated to support students in need.

There are signs for customers to follow and guide them to free parking spaces and an order pick up area.

Fans of the baked goods can also purchase items online. They can place orders with pick up or on-campus delivery. Right now they are offering a discount on orders placed online, just enter coupon code BAKE15 at checkout and get 15 percent off your order.

MSU Bakers has been proudly serving the university community for more than 40 years. Operated by the Department of Culinary Services within the Division of Residential and Hospitality Services.