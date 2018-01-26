MSU Athletic Director Mark Hollis resigns

Michigan State Athletic Director Mark Hollis has resigned. He stepped down Friday morning. Hollis is one of the members of the MSU administration under scrutiny because of the Larry Nassar scandal. MSU President Lou Anna K. Simon resigned Wednesday night. Student protesters are calling on members of the Board of Trustees to leave as well. Hollis was hired as an associate athletic director in 1995. He took over the athletic department on January 1, 2008.

