MSU AD Mark Hollis responds to NCAA inquiry

One day after the NCAA opened an investigation into MSU's handling of the Larry Nassar case, MSU Athletic Director Mark Hollis says the school will cooperate with any investigation.

“Since my first day on the job as athletic director, my focus has always been on the student-athlete", said Hollis in a statement to FOX 47.

"They are at the core of our athletic department mission statement. Our first priority has always been and will always be their health and safety."

On Tuesday, the NCAA sent a letter of inquiry to MSU, opening an investigation into the school's handling of the Nassar case. The NCAA says Nassar's heinous crimes against more than 150 victims "raise serious concerns about institutional practices, student athlete safety and the institution's actions to protect individuals from his behavior."

"In regards to the letter we received from the NCAA last night, the athletic compliance and university general counsel offices are preparing a comprehensive response", said Hollis. "Michigan State University will cooperate with any investigation.”