MSP: Trooper involved in shooting near Muskegon

Posted at 4:00 PM, Apr 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-04 17:32:43-04

LAKETON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Michigan State Police trooper was involved in a shooting near Muskegon.

Michigan State Police say the trooper-involved shooting happened Monday just before 3 p.m. near the intersection of Sugaridge Drive and West River Road in Laketon Township.

Troopers from the Grand Rapids post responded to a breaking-and-entering before encountering a man on the scene.

The man drew a firearm and pointed it at the troopers after an attempt to confront him. Troopers drew their firearms and fired on the man killing him.

Officials report the troopers that responded are uninjured and are on administrative leave pending a full investigation.

*This is a developing story and will be updated as new details are confirmed.

