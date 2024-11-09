MSP: Trooper injured when other driver goes through stop sign

A Michigan State Police trooper was injured early Saturday morning in Jackson when a pick-up truck did not stop at a stop sign, according to an MSP post on X, formerly Twitter.

Two troopers were in a patrol car at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday, when a pick-up truck did not stop at a stop sign on Van Dorn Street, and hit the patrol car, which was traveling on Michigan Avenue, according to MSP.

The trooper on the passenger side of the patrol car was taken to a hospital for minor injuries and was later released, MSP said.

The pick-up driver was a 66-year-old man from Spring Arbor, according to MSP.

The investigation is ongoing and alcohol appears to have played a role in the crash, according to MSP.