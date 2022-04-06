MSP searching for stolen sasquatch lawn ornament in St. Joseph County

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Troopers in St. Joseph County are searching for a sasquatch.

Michigan State Police say they are investigating after someone stole a 7-foot-tall sasquatch lawn ornament in Park Township.

The sasquatch was stolen from West End Road, near Heimbach Road, on or after March 22.

According to troopers, the lawn ornament is made of sheet metal material, is a rusty brown color, and includes various sharp edges to detail the fur of the sasquatch.

MSP says someone cut the sasquatch lawn ornament away from a steel post with a pair of bolt cutters.

According to state police, a white panel van with dark driver and passenger side windows was seen parked in the area on March 22. The van was also seen turning around in the victim’s driveway before leaving the scene.

Anyone with information about the stolen sasquatch lawn ornament is asked to call the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at (269) 558-0500.

