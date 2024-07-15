MSP offers tips to prevent car thefts

LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) - Over one million vehicles across the nation were reportedly stolen in 2023, here is what neighbors can do to keep their property safe.

One million vehicles in a year is the equivalent to a car being stolen every 32 seconds, according to Michigan State Police

July is national Vehicle Theft Prevention Month, which is aimed to highlight the severity of theft and help owners take preventative measures to protect their vehicles.

To reduce car theft, here are some tips from the Michigan State Police:



Park in well-lit areas.

Close and lock all windows and doors when you park.

Keep valuables out of sight, such as in the glove box or trunk.

Do not leave your keys in your vehicle.

Do not leave the area while your vehicle is running.

If your manufacturer does not provide an anti-theft system, consider purchasing extra layers of protection for your vehicle.

Consider being current with your vehicle manufacturers subscription-based communications, emergency services and remote diagnostics systems.

“We want vehicle owners to know there are precautions they can take to reduce the risk of auto theft,“ said Chris Baldwin, executive director of the Automobile Theft Prevention Authority (ATPA). “Something as simple as always locking your car and not leaving the keys inside increase the chances that those looking for an easy theft will move along.”

For more information on theft prevention month and tips to keep you vehicles safe, visit the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website.

