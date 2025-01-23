MSP is warning drivers to slow down when an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan State Police are reminding drivers to slow down when an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road after an MSP cruiser was hit Tuesday morning.

According to MSP, a white Chevy van lost control while changing lanes and struck a patrol vehicle on the shoulder of southbound US 127.

No one was injured in the crash.

SLOW DOWN! Today at approximately 10:45 a MSP Motor Carrier Officer was assisting with traffic control at crash on

S/B US-127 near Covert Rd, Leslie Twp, Ingham County. A white Chevy van attempted to change lanes lost control, left the roadway, striking the patrol vehicle which… pic.twitter.com/n0cb1inZ4z — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) January 23, 2025

By law, you must slow down 10 miles below the speed limit and move over when you see an emergency vehicle on the side of the road.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news in your neighborhood, go to our In Your Neighborhood page on our website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

