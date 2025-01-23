Watch Now
MSP is warning drivers to slow down when an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan State Police are reminding drivers to slow down when an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road after an MSP cruiser was hit Tuesday morning.

According to MSP, a white Chevy van lost control while changing lanes and struck a patrol vehicle on the shoulder of southbound US 127.

No one was injured in the crash.

By law, you must slow down 10 miles below the speed limit and move over when you see an emergency vehicle on the side of the road.

