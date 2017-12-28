MSP investigation into fatal deputy shooting completed

The Michigan State Police investigation into the death of an Eaton Rapids man who was killed by Eaton County Sheriff's Deputies has been completed.

First Lt. Thomas Declercq says the report will be submitted to the Eaton County Prosecutor when the medical examiner and toxicology reports are finished. "I anticipate receiving the ME and toxicology report shortly", said DeClercq in an email to News 10. Details of the report will not be released at this time.

Robert Claude Smith, 64, was killed on November 28th.

Police say Smith had recently been arrested by a DNR Officer for allegedly driving drunk. He was released, pending further investigation into a potential felony gun charge.

Two Eaton County Sheriff's Deputies went to execute a search warrant at Smith's home on Spicerville Highway on the 28th to recover firearms. However, Smith left before they could search the house.



Police say Smith drove East On Spicerville, then turned south onto Wilcox Road, with deputies attempting to stop him. Smith then turned around on Boody and rammed the Deputies' vehicles. One deputy, who was standing outside the vehicle, was hit by his own car and suffered minor injuries.

Multiple shots were fired by both deputies, and Smith was killed.

Police are not saying whether Smith had a gun on him during the incident.