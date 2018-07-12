Mowing lawns through 50 states to help those in need

LANSING, Mich. (WSYM) - There's a man on a mission to mow lawns in all 50 states, he says he is hoping to give back one lawn at a time

So far, 28-year-old Rodney Smith Jr. has driven more than 19,000 miles and checked off 46 of the 50 states.

His goal is simple -- mow a lawn for someone who needs help.

He has already helped people like Veterans, single mothers, the elderly and the disabled.

Smith did a similar thing last year when during something he called "50 states ... 50 lawns."

But this year he decided to add a twist to his service by mentoring kids along the way.

He says he has met some amazing people too. "During this whole 50 state 50 lawns tour, I came across so many amazing people and they tell me how much this service means to them and they wish they had this service in their city, state full time."

Smith says he plans to hit a new city almost every day and has trips scheduled to Alaska and Hawaii in July to finish off his journey.