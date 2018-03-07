Mountain Lions wake up California residents

Residents in Northern California were awakened by a sound they thought was from a prowler.

At around 2:00 a.m. they opened their curtains and noticed two adult mountain lions on their patio.

Ben Slaughter, a Boulder Creek firefighter captured video of the two mountain lions on his cell phone.

Priscilla Unti, a resident says the mountain lions were on their patio for about 20 minutes before going back into the forest.

Unti says she's good about bringing her pets food inside at night.

She thinks the mountain lions may have been attracted by her dog or the neighbor's pets.