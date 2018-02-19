Mother speaks out about daughter's suicide

"She was a wonderful wonderful child," said Ruth Lee, mother of Shakayla (12 yo) who died by suicide.

Shakayla was Ruth Lee's only girl and was described as a free-spirited child who loved to sing and dance.

"She had the brightest smile, she could make anyone laugh, anyone she met, they were instantly drawn to her," said Lee.

But Shakayla was drawn away from this world and it was a secret, her mother said, that was kept from her.

Lee said, "there was no warning. I had no idea that she would ever try to do something like this."

On May 27th, 2015, Shakayla ender her life. Lee said the pain is still there. "It's been 3 years now and I still, just speaking her name. the thought of her not being here brings me to tears."

There's help for children who need to talk to someone, it's the national suicide prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255

Or you can text the word "connect" to the number 741741.

You can also visit the websites below for more information.

LINK: Michigan Suicide Prevention Resource Cente

LINK: Suicide Prevention Centers