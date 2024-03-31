Mostly Cloudy and Staying Dry for the Easter Holiday

LANSING, Mich. — Normal high temperatures remain for the Easter holiday in the low 50's throughout our neighborhoods as we stay dry throughout the daytime with mostly cloudy skies. Nearing the 6 PM hour, we will start to see the affects of a low pressure system centered south of Michigan move easterly bringing scattered showers to our neighborhoods south of the I-94 corridor. This will turn into uniform precipitation by midnight. No severe impacts are associated with this rain in our neighborhoods.

As we head into April, we will start dry on Monday morning, then see the return of precip in the form of rain Monday evening. As this low pressure system moves east, it will retrograde during Tuesday and keep precipitation throughout the state and allow for northerly flow to take over, which could bring snow back to the forecast for Wednesday. We will be watching this very closely as we head into the week.

