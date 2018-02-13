More than a dozen people displaced after fire

9:07 AM, Feb 13, 2018
Fire officials say a woman was taken to the hospital after a fire at an apartment complex.

There's no word yet on the extent of her injuries, or her condition.

An apartment on the third floor took heavy fire damage. Around 14 - 16 people have been displaced because of the fire.

It happened around 6:30pm at Delta Village Apartments on Harvest Lane and Oakcrest Drive in Delta Twp.

Delta Township, Lansing City, and Lansing Township fire departments responded to the scene.