More than 70 deer killed so far in expanded Ann Arbor hunt

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - Officials say more than 70 deer have been killed so far during Ann Arbor's expanded 2018 deer hunt as part of the city's deer management efforts.

A hunt to kill up to 250 deer started Jan. 8 and runs until Jan. 31. It's being carried out by sharpshooters. The Ann Arbor News reports the city says that 71 deer had been killed as of Wednesday.

It could be the city's biggest hunt if it goes according to plan. A total of 156 deer were killed during hunts the last two winters.

Members of the group Friends of Ann Arbor Wildlife in Nature, known as FAAWN, are protesting the hunt and showing up near shooting zones. When they see sharpshooters, they yell: "Stop the shoot! Save the deer!"