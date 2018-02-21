More than 200 snakes seized in raid

Cloudy
HI: 38°
LO: 27°
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina. (WSYM) - Authorities in Argentina removed over 200 snakes during an apartment raid before the snakes could be sold on the black market.
The raid happened after Argentina's Environment Ministry told the Justice Department that they had heard about reports of illegal activity.
When authorities arrived at the apartment they found 219 snakes stuffed inside of plastic containers.
The Environment Ministry will keep the snakes until they have a permanent home.