More heavy rainfall today

The rain continues today in Mid-Michigan with the chance of a few thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall is possible at times today with additional rainfall totals in the 1-3'' range. Areas of fog will cut visibilities to under a mile at times today and tonight. A Flood Warning has now been issued for Gratiot, Ionia, Clinton, Barry, Eaton, Ingham, Calhoun and Jackson Counties in the WSYM viewing area. Area rivers and streams are high after the rain and melting snow. Find the latest river information in the link at the bottom of the story.
The rain will pull out of Mid-Michigan early on Wednesday morning. Some sunshine should return Wednesday afternoon. Thursday promises to be a dry day before more rain and snow showers return for Friday and Saturday.
Record breaking warm temperatures today as readings climb to the mid 60s. The record high today in Lansing is 59 set in 2017. Jackson has a record high today of 62 set in 1930. High temperatures Wednesday through the weekend will be in the upper 30s to mid 40s.