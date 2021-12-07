MOO-ville Creamery snags first place at national ice cream competition

NASHVILLE, Mich. — If you're in the mood for some chocolate ice cream why not try the best in America. The North American Ice Cream Association has named MOO-ville Creamery's chocolate ice cream #1 in the United States.

The family-owned creamery in Nashville, Michigan, has been serving up scoops since 2005.

Tianna Jenkins, WSYM, Dec. 2021 MOO-ville Creamery in Nashville



"We don't just have the normal vanilla, chocolate, strawberry. We're always trying to come up with unique and different flavors," said Troy Westendorp.

Westendorp is in charge of ice cream production at the creamery. His parents own the company and now have four locations.

Some of their top selling flavors include honey lavender and sea salt caramel. But, this year, all eyes are on their award-winning flavor: chocolate.

"We were pretty shocked and surprised," Westendorp said.

Tianna Jenkins, WSYM, Dec. 2021 MOO-ville's award-winning chocolate ice cream



The creamery has been attending The North American Ice Cream Association Conferences for the last few years and decided to enter their chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry ice creams in the competition.

"We submitted all three and we took first overall in chocolate. I think there are 125 ice creams entered from all across the United States. They do a bunch of different tests on it. They scoop it out and let it melt to see how it formulates," Westendorp said.

So what makes it the number one chocolate ice cream in America?

Tianna Jenkins, WSYM, Dec. 2021 An employee at MOO-ville Creamery scooping out chocolate ice cream



"We still use all granulated sugar instead of corn syrup. We're also pushing the butterfat content about 60 to 70 percent. Which is about 25 percent higher than a lot of the competition. And we're using pretty much the highest premium of cocoa powder that we can find," Westendorp said.

And that gives it a unique chocolate kick that you probably haven't tasted anywhere else.

"It's got a rich chocolate flavor, obviously, but there are some notes of almost a nutmeg kind of a nutty flavor to it too. But really it's the smoothness that sets it apart," Westendorp said.

The flavor is just chocolate. No special name has been given to it yet. Their vanilla and strawberry flavors also won recognition. The creamery is hoping to defend their title in the future and bring home more blue ribbons.

"If you get a blue ribbon for three years out of five you are able to call yourself a grandmaster ice cream maker so with this being our first year that we entered it hopefully a couple of years down the road we can call ourselves that," Westendorp said.

