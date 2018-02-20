Moms group pushing for gun control laws

It seems like we hear the same question after every mass shooting: is this the one that's going to lead to a solution?

Activists here in Mid-Michigan are trying to make sure in the case of the Florida school shooting - the answer is "yes".

FOX 47's Alani Letang caught up with some people who are trying to spark change.

"Moms Demand Action" is a grass-roots organization working to get gun-safety policies put into effect.

The Michigan chapter leader, Emily Durbin told Letang they are going to put pressure on state lawmakers for change.

"Our elected officials have had long enough to stand up against the NRA and the corporate gun lobby. And if they don't do that we are going to throw them out," said Durbin.

In response to the Florida school shooting, Durbin said its frustrating lawmakers are not listening to her message.

"It's so difficult to see the pain on those parents faces. This is the great moral crisis of our time we know how to fix it and we're not," said Durbin.

Durbin told Letang a bi-partisan bill supported by President Donald Trump imposing stricter background checks is an easy step she would like to see happen. But said it's only part of the solution.

"We would like to see red flag laws. Red flag laws enable family members and law enforcement to petition a judge to temporarily block a person who is in emanate danger of becoming threatening when purchasing a firearm. That is one policy that could've stopped many of these incidents" said Durbin.

There is some Republican support in Washington for tougher gun laws, but not for gun bans

"I have individuals in my neighborhood that own an AR-15. That doesn't make it a dangerous neighborhood or them dangerous individuals. It's the individual themselves becomes the issue, not the weapon that they're holding" said Senator James Lankford, (R) Oklahoma.

Both sides seem to agree something will get done this year.

"There are common sense ways for us to come together that do not affect legal gun ownership, and it's past time for action," said Senator Debbie Stabenow, (D) Michigan.

The rally for common sense is scheduled for Thursday, February 22, 2018, at 10 A.M. at the state capitol.

