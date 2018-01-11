Winter Weather Advisory issued January 11 at 4:12PM EST expiring January 12 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Saginaw, Saint Clair, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Tuscola, Washtenaw, Wayne
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 11 at 3:27PM EST expiring January 12 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Allegan, Barry, Gratiot, Ionia, Kalamazoo, Kent, Montcalm, Muskegon, Ottawa, Van Buren
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 11 at 3:27PM EST expiring January 12 at 6:00PM EST in effect for: Calhoun, Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Jackson
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 11 at 3:02PM EST expiring January 12 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Branch, Hillsdale
Flood Advisory issued January 11 at 11:08AM EST expiring January 18 at 6:00AM EST in effect for: Ionia
Flood Advisory issued January 11 at 11:08AM EST expiring January 15 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Ingham
Flood Advisory issued January 11 at 11:08AM EST expiring January 18 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Clinton
Flood Advisory issued January 11 at 11:08AM EST expiring January 18 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Clinton
Mom, boyfriend waive extradition hearings in girl's slaying
4:38 PM, Jan 11, 2018
Share Article
SUMPTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP)A mother and - A mother and her boyfriend who were arrested in Georgia following the slaying of her 4-year-old daughter in their Michigan home have waived extradition proceedings.
The Wayne County prosecutor's office says Thursday that 24-year-old Candice Diaz and 28-year-old Brad Fields could be returned to Michigan in two to three weeks to face murder, child abuse and torture charges.
They were arrested by U.S. Marshals Tuesday near Lake Park, southeast of Valdosta.
Gabrielle Barrett was found Jan. 1 with severe burns and other injuries in their trailer home in Sumpter Township, southwest of Detroit.