Mom, boyfriend waive extradition hearings in girl's slaying

SUMPTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP)A mother and - A mother and her boyfriend who were arrested in Georgia following the slaying of her 4-year-old daughter in their Michigan home have waived extradition proceedings.

The Wayne County prosecutor's office says Thursday that 24-year-old Candice Diaz and 28-year-old Brad Fields could be returned to Michigan in two to three weeks to face murder, child abuse and torture charges.

They were arrested by U.S. Marshals Tuesday near Lake Park, southeast of Valdosta.

Gabrielle Barrett was found Jan. 1 with severe burns and other injuries in their trailer home in Sumpter Township, southwest of Detroit.