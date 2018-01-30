Mobile black history month exhibit at Sparrow on Tuesday

A black history month exhibit marking the historic year of 1968 was at Sparrow on Tuesday.

As part of Sparrow's celebration of the upcoming Black History Month, Sparrow is hosting a traveling mobile museum.

The museum showcases over 150 original pieces of memorabilia that focuses on the major events and personalities of the year - 1968.

Some of the material included in the exhibit is memorabilia from the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Muhammad Ali, and many celebrities and well-known political figures.

The event on Tuesday is open to the public until 5 p.m. on the third floor of Sparrow Hospital, near walkway over Michigan Avenue, 1215 E. Michigan Avenue, Lansing. It is free for anyone to check out.