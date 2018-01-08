MNA members at Sparrow Hospital vote to approve 3-year contract

Michigan Nurses Association members at Sparrow Hospital have voted to ratify a three-year contract that improves RN staffing, strengthens safety measures at the hospital and preserves essential health care for workers.

The Professional Employee Council of Sparrow Hospital (PECSH) is an affiliate of the MNA that represents about 2,300 Registered Nurses and other healthcare professionals at the hospital.

The previous contract for PECSH/MNA members expired on October 30th, 2017.

A tentative agreement was reached between members and the hospital on December 21st, 2017.

It was then voted on over two days this week, with results tabulated late Friday night.

The new contract goes into effect immediately, and will last three years.