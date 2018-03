Helda Garcia was missing from the Coach light Common area in South Lansing. She was last seen around noon Tuesday, and police reported that she had been found at 8pm the same day.

She's a Hispanic female, 86years old, 5'3", 125 lbs, short black hair in a pony tail.

She was last seen at noon wearing dark brown jacket, black pants, with an orange purse.

Helda only speaks Spanish and has dementia. If located please call Lansing Police 517-483-4600.