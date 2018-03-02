Missing Lansing man returns home

UPDATE: Abioseh Mammah Jr. has returned home on his own accord.

An endangered missing advisory has been issued for 32-year-old Albert Abioseh Mammah Jr. He was last seen on Saturday 2/24/18 in the area of Edgemont Blvd in Lansing, Michigan.

He's described as 5'10'', 185 lbs, black hair, brown eyes. Last seen wearing a black jogging suit, and red/black athletic shoes. His vehicle is a 2006 BMW 330XI 4D, MI license plate # CLX0392.

His family was trying to serve a petition for mental evaluation, and they believe he left his home to avoid treatment. He is suffering from extreme paranoia and could be aggressive. He worked at Sparrow Hospital for almost ten years until he recently quit.

Police say they think he may be heading to Florida.

If you have any information call 9-1-1 or Lansing Twp. Police at 517-485-1700.