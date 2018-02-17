Missing Jackson woman with Alzheimer's found deceased

Cloudy
A missing Jackson woman with Alzheimer's has been found deceased by police Saturday.
Jackson County Authorities had been searching for 79 year-old Viola Rice, after she had been missing since late Thursday night from the Broad Street area in Leoni Township.
Police used K-9 teams to search the area, along with Michigan State Police.
Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety put out a message on their Facebook page Saturday, saying that Mrs. Rice had been found and didn't survive the exposure to weather.