"Missing in Michigan" Where is Tony Salazar?

The family of 32 year-old Tony Salazar are desperately looking for answers after he disappeared three years ago. He was last seen in Commerce Township, Michigan, but the family believes he could be in any area around the state.

They have conducted searches on their own, but have found nothing but empty leads.

The family have also hit dead-ends with the local police department, but they haven't lost hope.

According to the family, Tony is the father of three lovely children and may have ran into a little trouble with his divorce before he went missing.

Description of Tony Salazar:

Dark Brown Hair

Brown Eyes

5 feet 6 inches tall

130 Pounds

Distinctive tattoos of flames on forearms and green leaf clover on neck