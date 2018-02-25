Missing in Michigan: Internet Impact

FOX 47 News
8:34 AM, Feb 25, 2018

Police officers are working to educate parents about their children's online safety. They are finding many missing cases involve internet predators. 

Detective Sarah Krebs with Michigan State Police says any social media platform allows these predators to become anyone they want to be and really infiltrate into your child's world.

A recent case out of Bay City involved an 11-year old girl from Diamondale that went missing. Eaton County Police contacted their counterparts in Bay City after tracking her iPad to an apartment complex in Frankenlust Township. This is where they located the 11-year old along with 35-year old Chad Michael with whom was conversing with her online. Michael was arrested and charged with three life offenses.

Detective Kreb says monitoring your child's online activity, especially those under the age of 17, teaching them about stranger danger, collecting their passwords while setting parental controls, and putting in place house rules containing what time and days your child can be online are important tools parents can use to keep their kids safe so they don't come up missing.