Missing in Michigan: Internet Impact

Wind Advisory issued February 25 at 8:23AM EST expiring February 25 at 10:00AM EST in effect for: Berrien, Branch, Cass, Hillsdale, Saint Joseph
Flood Warning issued February 25 at 6:20AM EST expiring February 26 at 6:19AM EST in effect for: Branch, Saint Joseph
Flood Warning issued February 25 at 4:21AM EST expiring March 2 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Livingston
Flood Warning issued February 25 at 4:21AM EST expiring February 26 at 8:30PM EST in effect for: Bay, Saginaw
Flood Warning issued February 25 at 4:21AM EST expiring February 27 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Saginaw, Shiawassee
Wind Advisory issued February 25 at 3:04AM EST expiring February 25 at 2:00PM EST in effect for: Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Clare, Clinton, Eaton, Gratiot, Ingham, Ionia, Isabella, Jackson, Kalamazoo, Kent, Lake, Mason, Mecosta, Montcalm, Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana, Osceola, Ottawa, Van Buren
Wind Advisory issued February 25 at 2:28AM EST expiring February 25 at 5:00PM EST in effect for: Bay, Huron, Midland, Saginaw, Sanilac, Tuscola
Wind Advisory issued February 25 at 2:28AM EST expiring February 25 at 2:00PM EST in effect for: Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Saint Clair, Shiawassee, Washtenaw, Wayne
Flood Advisory issued February 24 at 9:57PM EST expiring February 25 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Calhoun
Flood Advisory issued February 24 at 9:57PM EST expiring February 28 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Eaton
Flood Advisory issued February 24 at 9:57PM EST expiring February 28 at 10:30PM EST in effect for: Ionia
Flood Advisory issued February 24 at 9:57PM EST expiring February 25 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Gratiot
Flood Advisory issued February 24 at 9:57PM EST expiring March 2 at 12:30AM EST in effect for: Ingham
Flood Advisory issued February 24 at 9:57PM EST expiring February 26 at 7:30AM EST in effect for: Calhoun
Flood Advisory issued February 24 at 9:57PM EST expiring February 26 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Calhoun
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 9:43PM EST expiring February 28 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Clinton
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 9:43PM EST expiring February 27 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Jackson
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 9:43PM EST expiring February 26 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Ingham
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 9:43PM EST expiring February 26 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Clinton
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 9:43PM EST expiring February 27 at 11:00AM EST in effect for: Barry
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 9:43PM EST expiring February 27 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Calhoun
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 9:43PM EST expiring February 25 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Ionia
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 9:43PM EST expiring February 28 at 3:00AM EST in effect for: Ionia
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 9:43PM EST expiring February 27 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Ingham
Flood Warning issued February 24 at 9:43PM EST expiring February 27 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Ingham
Flood Advisory issued February 24 at 12:07PM EST expiring February 25 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Calhoun
Flood Advisory issued February 24 at 11:10AM EST expiring March 2 at 12:30AM EST in effect for: Ingham
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:22PM EST expiring February 27 at 5:00PM EST in effect for: Barry
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:22PM EST expiring February 26 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Calhoun
Flood Warning issued February 23 at 10:22PM EST expiring February 27 at 9:00PM EST in effect for: Ionia
Flood Advisory issued February 23 at 10:01PM EST expiring February 26 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Clinton, Eaton
Flood Advisory issued February 22 at 10:24AM EST expiring February 26 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Calhoun
Flood Advisory issued February 18 at 10:21PM EST expiring February 25 at 12:30PM EST in effect for: Eaton
Police officers are working to educate parents about their children's online safety. They are finding many missing cases involve internet predators.
Detective Sarah Krebs with Michigan State Police says any social media platform allows these predators to become anyone they want to be and really infiltrate into your child's world.
A recent case out of Bay City involved an 11-year old girl from Diamondale that went missing. Eaton County Police contacted their counterparts in Bay City after tracking her iPad to an apartment complex in Frankenlust Township. This is where they located the 11-year old along with 35-year old Chad Michael with whom was conversing with her online. Michael was arrested and charged with three life offenses.
Detective Kreb says monitoring your child's online activity, especially those under the age of 17, teaching them about stranger danger, collecting their passwords while setting parental controls, and putting in place house rules containing what time and days your child can be online are important tools parents can use to keep their kids safe so they don't come up missing.