Missing In Michigan "Finding Paul Porter"

A Jackson family is desperately trying to find their missing loved one, 25 year old Paul Porter who disappeared January 20, 2018.

The Jackson Police Department has issued a Missing Endangered Advisory for Porter saying he was last seen in the 900 block of N. Blackstone St.

The family on the other hand believes that he was taken from the home. They say it's important to find Porter soon because he suffers from mental health issues and needs his medication and regular treatment.

They are now organizing search parties to try and help locate him and continue to work with the police department to provide as much information as they can.

DESCRIPTION:

Height: 6’02”

Weight: 190 lbs

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

Race: Black

Clothing: Unknown

Identifying Marks:Tattoo of Music Symbols on his chest

If you have information about Porter’s whereabouts, call 911 or the Jackson Police Department 517-788-4100.