LANSING, Mich. (WSYM) - The Lansing Police Department is looking for a man who is missing from mid-Michigan.

Craig Glenn Randle was recently reported missing to the department, however, he's been missing since July.

He was last known to be at the 400 block of N. Larch in Lansing.

He is 57 years old, 6'1", and 190 lbs.

Call the police if you have any information: 517-483-4600