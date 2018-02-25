"Missing In Michigan" becomes a 501c3

FOX 47 News
8:11 AM, Feb 25, 2018
For years, organizers of the "Missing in Michigan" Facebook group have been helping families in the state by bringing awareness to those who have gone missing, and now they are planning on providing even more assistance after becoming a registered 501c3 charitable organization.

"Missing in Michigan" supports the families of missing persons in Michigan by collaborating with law enforcement to help bring their missing home. They are hoping community members will help support their organization by assisting with the annual "Missing in Michigan-Missing Persons Day" event, funding DNA drives and allowing them to provide financial support to families that are put into hardship situations when their loved ones go missing.

Tonight at 6, hear what Detective Sarah Krebs tells News Ten about the importance of the organization and how it will protect families, keep their kids safe from online predators and others that wish to cause them harm.