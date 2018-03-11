Missing 6-year-old Hillsdale boy found safe, father arrested

DETROIT, Mich. (WSYM) - After missing for over 24 hours, 6-year-old Juston C. Eidenier from Hillsdale County has been found safe.

The 6-year-old and his father were found around 6:30 p.m. Saturday night at Little Caesar’s Arena in Detroit by the FBI.

The father, Juston Eidenier, was arrested.

The 6-year-old has been turned over to Department of Health and Human Services.

The father and son were officially last seen in the area of S. Hillsdale St. and Main St. in the Village of North Adams.

According to the Hillsdale Daily News, Juston Eidenier has a long criminal history. Back in 2016, he was arrested on a six-count felony warrant including charges of felony assault, felony firearm, domestic violence, unlawful imprisonment and aggravated stalking.