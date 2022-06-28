Millions in funding to meet local needs, strengthen communities

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Tuesday that the Michigan Community Service Commission will get more than $13 million in federal funding.
The $13.4 million will support more than 1,100 Michigan AmeriCorps members who work with organizations across the state to help communities tackle their toughest challenges.
The governor’s office says, during the last program year, similar investments helped AmeriCorps members serve more than 30,000 youth, treat more than 1,000 acres of public land, provide housing and financial services to more than 4,000 people and increase disaster preparedness for more than 4,000 people.
The federal funds from Tuesday’s announcement will support 23 Michigan organizations, through 28 sub grants, aiming to help them expand their reach and impact in our communities.
Those organizations are as follows:
|Organization
|Program
|Grant Funds
|AmeriCorps Members
|Service Area, Focus Area
|Albion College
|Albion College AmeriCorps
|$264,253
|47
|Calhoun County, Capacity Building
|Cherry Health
|Cherry Health AmeriCorps
|$555,170
|20
|West MI, Healthy Futures
|Child & Family Services of Northwestern MI
|YouthWork Conservation Corps
|$694,705
|113
|Statewide, Environmental Stewardship
|City Year, Inc.
|City Year Detroit
|$2,548,800
|118
|Detroit, Education
|Community Economic Development Association of MI
|CEDAM's AmeriCorps
|$337,233
|15
|Statewide, Economic Opportunity
|Community Economic Development Association of MI
|AmeriCorps Intermediary Program
|$226,128
|10
|Statewide, Capacity Building
|Crim Fitness Foundation
|Flint Community School Corps
|$324,201
|30
|Flint, Education
|Eastern MI University
|Returning Citizens AmeriCorps Program
|$256,280
|18
|Washtenaw County, Economic Opportunity
|EcoWorks
|Youth Energy Squad
|$443,016
|74
|Southeast MI, Environmental Stewardship
|Hope Network
|MI Education Corps - Math & PreK Reading Corps
|$310,195
|44
|Statewide, Education
|Hope Network
|MI Education Corps - Reading Corps
|$1,161,536
|128
|Statewide, Education
|Huron Pines
|Huron Pines AmeriCorps
|$528,030
|26
|Statewide, Environmental Stewardship
|Ingham County Health Department
|Power of We Consortium AmeriCorps Project
|$247,702
|16
|Ingham County, Healthy Futures
|Luella Hannan Memorial Foundation
|Hannan Foundation AmeriCorps Program
|$258,865
|20
|Metro Detroit, Healthy Futures
|MI Coalition Against Homelessness
|MCAH AmeriCorps
|$290,537
|23
|Statewide, Economic Opportunity
|MI College Access Network
|AdviseMI/MSU College Advising Corps
|$1,268,838
|91
|Statewide, Education
|MI College Access Network
|College Completion Corps
|$612,624
|31
|Statewide, Education
|MI Fitness Foundation
|Safe Routes to Health
|$172,536
|12
|Statewide, Healthy Futures
|MI Primary Care Association
|MPCA Community HealthCorps
|$239,759
|15
|Statewide, Healthy Futures
|Peckham, Inc.
|Economic Opportunity Corps
|$208,940
|14
|Mid-MI, Economic Opportunity
|Special Olympics Michigan
|Special Olympics Michigan AmeriCorps
|$185,480
|27
|Statewide, Healthy Futures
|Teach for America, Inc.
|Teach for America Detroit (Professional Corps)
|$20,000
|20
|Detroit, Education
|United Way of Genesee County
|Flint Urban Safety and Health Corps
|$451,892
|24
|Flint, Disaster Preparedness, Healthy Futures, Safer Communities
|Urban Neighborhood Initiatives
|Detroit AmeriCorps Mentor Program
|$184,091
|14
|Detroit, Education
|Wayne Metropolitan Community Access Agency
|2Gen Job Readiness Program
|$176,256
|7
|Wayne County, Economic Opportunity
|Wayne State University
|AmeriCorps Urban Safety
|$1,003,482
|134
|Detroit, Safer Communities
|Wayne State University
|AmeriCorps Community Training for Overdose Rescue
|$249,574
|38
|Southeast MI, Healthy Futures
|Wayne State University
|AmeriCorps Climate Ready
|$233,081
|16
|Detroit, Environmental Stewardship
AmeriCorps’ model means that these grants will leverage another $10.3 million in matching funds from the private sector, foundations and other sources, bringing the total investment to $23.7 million.
“Today’s AmeriCorps investments will help us grow Michigan’s economy and ensure every community can thrive. These investments, and the over 1,100 dedicated AmeriCorps members who will serve those in need and address critical challenges, will continue to make a tremendous impact in communities in every region of Michigan. Together, let’s help our working families and resilient communities thrive,” said Governor Whitmer.