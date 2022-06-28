Millions in funding to meet local needs, strengthen communities

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Tuesday that the Michigan Community Service Commission will get more than $13 million in federal funding.

The $13.4 million will support more than 1,100 Michigan AmeriCorps members who work with organizations across the state to help communities tackle their toughest challenges.

The governor’s office says, during the last program year, similar investments helped AmeriCorps members serve more than 30,000 youth, treat more than 1,000 acres of public land, provide housing and financial services to more than 4,000 people and increase disaster preparedness for more than 4,000 people.

The federal funds from Tuesday’s announcement will support 23 Michigan organizations, through 28 sub grants, aiming to help them expand their reach and impact in our communities.

Those organizations are as follows:

Organization Program Grant Funds AmeriCorps Members Service Area, Focus Area Albion College Albion College AmeriCorps $264,253 47 Calhoun County, Capacity Building Cherry Health Cherry Health AmeriCorps $555,170 20 West MI, Healthy Futures Child & Family Services of Northwestern MI YouthWork Conservation Corps $694,705 113 Statewide, Environmental Stewardship City Year, Inc. City Year Detroit $2,548,800 118 Detroit, Education Community Economic Development Association of MI CEDAM's AmeriCorps $337,233 15 Statewide, Economic Opportunity Community Economic Development Association of MI AmeriCorps Intermediary Program $226,128 10 Statewide, Capacity Building Crim Fitness Foundation Flint Community School Corps $324,201 30 Flint, Education Eastern MI University Returning Citizens AmeriCorps Program $256,280 18 Washtenaw County, Economic Opportunity EcoWorks Youth Energy Squad $443,016 74 Southeast MI, Environmental Stewardship Hope Network MI Education Corps - Math & PreK Reading Corps $310,195 44 Statewide, Education Hope Network MI Education Corps - Reading Corps $1,161,536 128 Statewide, Education Huron Pines Huron Pines AmeriCorps $528,030 26 Statewide, Environmental Stewardship Ingham County Health Department Power of We Consortium AmeriCorps Project $247,702 16 Ingham County, Healthy Futures Luella Hannan Memorial Foundation Hannan Foundation AmeriCorps Program $258,865 20 Metro Detroit, Healthy Futures MI Coalition Against Homelessness MCAH AmeriCorps $290,537 23 Statewide, Economic Opportunity MI College Access Network AdviseMI/MSU College Advising Corps $1,268,838 91 Statewide, Education MI College Access Network College Completion Corps $612,624 31 Statewide, Education MI Fitness Foundation Safe Routes to Health $172,536 12 Statewide, Healthy Futures MI Primary Care Association MPCA Community HealthCorps $239,759 15 Statewide, Healthy Futures Peckham, Inc. Economic Opportunity Corps $208,940 14 Mid-MI, Economic Opportunity Special Olympics Michigan Special Olympics Michigan AmeriCorps $185,480 27 Statewide, Healthy Futures Teach for America, Inc. Teach for America Detroit (Professional Corps) $20,000 20 Detroit, Education United Way of Genesee County Flint Urban Safety and Health Corps $451,892 24 Flint, Disaster Preparedness, Healthy Futures, Safer Communities Urban Neighborhood Initiatives Detroit AmeriCorps Mentor Program $184,091 14 Detroit, Education Wayne Metropolitan Community Access Agency 2Gen Job Readiness Program $176,256 7 Wayne County, Economic Opportunity Wayne State University AmeriCorps Urban Safety $1,003,482 134 Detroit, Safer Communities Wayne State University AmeriCorps Community Training for Overdose Rescue $249,574 38 Southeast MI, Healthy Futures Wayne State University AmeriCorps Climate Ready $233,081 16 Detroit, Environmental Stewardship

AmeriCorps’ model means that these grants will leverage another $10.3 million in matching funds from the private sector, foundations and other sources, bringing the total investment to $23.7 million.

“Today’s AmeriCorps investments will help us grow Michigan’s economy and ensure every community can thrive. These investments, and the over 1,100 dedicated AmeriCorps members who will serve those in need and address critical challenges, will continue to make a tremendous impact in communities in every region of Michigan. Together, let’s help our working families and resilient communities thrive,” said Governor Whitmer.

