Milestone reached on the International Bridge

On Thursday, March 1 the International Bridge in Sault Ste. Marie celebrated quite a milestone.

Just after 9 a.m. the 100 millionth person crossed between Michigan and Ontario on the bridge.

This bridge is the only way to get a car across to Ontario within a 300-mile distance.

The bridge connects the sister cities of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario and Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan.

"Clearing the 100 million mark is a truly outstanding achievement for the IBA and a testament to how important this crossing is. I want to congratulate everyone involved," said Thomas Buckingham Sr., chair of the Sault Ste. Marie Bridge Authority, the bi-national body that supervises operations of the bridge. "The sheer number of crossings demonstrates that the International Bridge plays an absolutely vital role in both Soo communities. It's an essential transportation link for industry, tourism, work, recreation, and shopping."

One crosser from each direction was recognized with a gift package including a tote bag, a complimentary tour for four of the bridge arches; commuter account deposits for $40; a DVD of the 2012 bridge anniversary documentary, "Crossing Conversations;" a package of Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) logo items; Sault Ste. Marie (Michigan) Convention and Visitors Bureau 350th anniversary celebratory gifts; a framed photo of the bridge; and Sault Ste. Marie (Michigan) Chamber of Commerce bucks.

The northbound crosser was Stephane Richard of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario. The southbound crosser was Mr. Donald Parish of Brimley, Michigan.

The International Bridge is the largest international trade crossing in northwestern Ontario. Since the Soo crossing is near the Trans-Canada Highway, it is a convenient route for goods going by truck from northeastern and eastern Ontario, as well as northern Quebec and the Montreal area, to the upper Great Lakes. The crossing connects directly to the major north-south freeway I-75 and to M-28, which runs south of Lake Superior into Wisconsin and Minnesota. The IBA anticipates similar traffic volumes (auto and commercial) this year compared to the past two years: between 1.4 and 1.5 million total crossings.