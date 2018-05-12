Mike Pence delivers commencement speech at Hillsdale College

HILLSDALE, Mich. (WSYM) - Vice President Mike Pence made a stop in Michigan Saturday.

Pence delivered a commencement speech to graduates at Hillsdale College.

The vice presidential plane landed at the W.K. Kellogg Airport in Battle Creek just before noon.

In his speech, the vice president said graduates will be launching their careers at a time when the United States economy is improving, and the country is in good standing on the world stage.

Pence also said the graduates are entering the world at a time when America is filled with promise.

Multiple police departments worked with the secret service to prepare for the visit.