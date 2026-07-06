Midnight shooting at Riverfront Drive in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — A shooting around midnight Sunday left a man with a gunshot wound.

About 12:15 a.m. Sunday, Lansing police were notified that a 26-year-old man arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. The man is in critical but stable condition.

Police believe the shooting happened in the 300 block of Riverfront Drive. Police have identified all people involved.

The investigation is ongoing as police seek information about the events leading up to and during the shooting. Anyone with information should contact Lansing police.

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