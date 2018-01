Mid-Michigan woman prepares to celebrate 105th birthday

JACKSON, Mich. (WSYM) - A Jackson woman is preparing to celebrate a big birthday in just a few weeks.

Born on January 28, 1913, Mildred Bailey will soon turn 105-years-old.

Bailey has eight grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and 18 great-great-grandchildren.

In 1952 Bailey became an LPN, Caring for newborn babies at Hudson Hospital in Lenawee County.

Bailey retired in 1978 with 26 years of service at the hospital.

Family believes they know the key to a long and happy life.

"She’s always been a very healthy eater,” said Pan Badders, Bailey’s granddaughter. “Very regimented in her diet as far as breakfast, lunch and dinner

“She always had her own home exercising,” Badders said.

"It’s been a good life, I’ve never gotten in trouble,” said Bailey.

Bailey has lived through the terms of 17 different presidents. Her favorite flowers are red roses.

Family is planning on a big celebration two weeks from Sunday.