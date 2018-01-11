Mid-Michigan Sam's Club location to close its doors

Hundreds of shoppers are being turned away from a Mid-Michigan Sam's Club location after management learned the location is shutting down.

Employees tell FOX 47 the last day of business for the Sam's Club location at 340 East Edgewood Blvd. in Lansing is January 26.

Security and management standing outside the doors told customers the location will reopen again on January 12 at 10 a.m.

Only employees and customers with prescriptions were being allowed in the store on Thursday.

Employees were made aware of the closure during a 9 a.m. staff meeting that day.

The Sam's Club gas station is also remaining closed for the day.

Many media outlets across the country are reporting similar closures.

The news comes on the same day Walmart announced it's boosting its starting salary for U.S. workers to $11 an hour, giving a one-time $1,000 cash bonus to eligible employees and expanding it's maternity and parental leave benefits.

FOX 47 has reached out to Walmart for further information and hasn't heard back.

