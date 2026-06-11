Mid-Michigan minute June 12-27

LANSING, Mich. — We have a lot of events happenings across our area this month. Here is a preview of a few things you can check out in today's Mid-Michigan Minute.

mid michigan minute 0611

Meridian Township to Host 6th Annual Juneteenth Event June 12 4-7

The 6th annual Juneteenth Celebration. This is taking place at the Marketplace on the Green Pavilion (1995 Central Park Drive, Okemos).

This event is free and open to the public. Community members can enjoy a day of live music, dancing, food trucks, yard games, small business vendors, and more. Free parking will be available in the Meridian Mall parking lot.

Lansing Beer Fest at Adado Riverfront Park Saturday June 13 4-8

This is an outdoor, ticketed, festival at Adado Riverfront Park. Folks can enjoy 100+ different beers, ciders, hard seltzers, meads, spirits and wins. There will also be live music, vendors and food trucks.

East Lansing Pride in downtown East Lansing Saturday June 13 4-9

This is the fifth annual East Lansing Pride that will take place along Albert Avenue between Abbot Road and M.A.C. Avenue.

There will be a drag show, live music, drag storytime, vendors and more.

St. Johns Farmers Market 8-12

West side of the courthouse. Come see us!

River Clean Up Float starts at 1

The location for the clean up is Lowell Rd to Forest Hill Rd.

If you've never joined us for a clean-up, its a great way to explore new parts of the river while keeping it clean.

Be sure to RSVP to the event to get updates of where the clean up will be.

Downtown Jackson Summer Art Walk June 13 12-3

Downtown Jackson will come alive with everything from circus performers to timeless entertainers during the Summer Art Walk along W. Michigan Ave. and Mechanic Street.

25th Annual Jackson Blues Festival June 11-13

This year’s outdoor, family-friendly event is hosted at 405 E. North Street (behind St. Johns Elementary School).

Lansing Pride in Old Town Saturday June 27 1-9

The annual events will feature a free full day of live entertainment, activities, vendors, food and shows.

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