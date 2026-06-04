MID-MICHIGAN — We have a lot of events happenings across our area this month. Here is a preview of a few things you can check out in today's Mid-Michigan Minute.

mid michigan minute

Chalk of the Town Saturday from 12-6 in Old Town

Beautiful pieces of art with chalk, come to life on Turner Street and César E. Chávez Avenue. While out for a walk, check out local shops and restaurants.

Haunting in REOTown Marketplace Saturday 11-6

Museum Tours, cosplay, tarot reading, paranormal investigators and more. This is a free event to the public but tickets will be availalable to purchase for museum tours, tarot readers and after hours paranormal investigation and workshops.

Gizzard Fest in Potterville now until Saturday

This is not your ordinary festival. According to officials, thousands of people head to Potterville to take in the food, live music and the carnival. This year's theme is "Beach Party".

Lansing Beer Fest at Adado Riverfront Park Saturday June 13 4-8

This is an outdoor, ticketed, festival at Adado Riverfront Park. Folks can enjoy 100+ different beers, ciders, hard seltzers, meads, spirits and wins. There will also be live music, vendors and food trucks.

East Lansing Pride in downtown East Lansing Saturday June 13 4-9

This is the fifth annual East Lansing Pride that will take place along Albert Avenue between Abbot Road and M.A.C. Avenue.

There will be a drag show, live music, drag storytime, vendors and more.

Lansing Pride in Old Town Saturday June 27 1-9

The annual events will feature a free full day of live entertainment, activities, vendors, food and shows.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.