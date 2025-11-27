Mid-Michigan Lions and Packers fans ready for heated Thanksgiving Day rivalry game

LANSING, Mich. — Happy Thanksgiving, Mid-Michigan! As we count down the hours to the Lions hosting the Packers this afternoon, I'm taking a deep dive into Lions and Packers fans right here in our neighborhoods and how they're feeling as the rivalry heats up.

Lions fan David Howe has collected team memorabilia for 50+ years and feels optimistic about the game.

Packers fan Alyssa Lawton is a Wisconsin native studying in Lansing who previously worked for the team.

Both fans are excited for the Thanksgiving Day Lions vs. Packers rivalry game at 1 p.m.

I met Charlotte neighbor, David Howe, last year and found out he's been a Lions fan for more than 50 years, so I had to stop by and see how he's feeling about the game.

"I'm looking forward to this game coming up," Howe said.

Howe has been collecting everything Lions he can get his hands on — from jerseys to limited edition Coke cans and even cereal boxes — no matter how well the team was doing.

"We've had our ups and downs. I think currently we're on the upside, so if we can keep our momentum going, I think we're going to be fine," Howe said.

He tells me the Thanksgiving game is one of his favorites, spending time with family and watching football.

"Have friends over and some lunch and dinner, and maybe some beverages, and we're good to go," Howe said.

I also talked with Alyssa Lawton, a Wisconsin native. She's found herself in Lansing for grad school, but during her undergrad in Green Bay, she tells me she worked for the Packers.

"I was an usher, showing people around their seats, so at the time I could say I was on the same payroll as Aaron Rodgers," Lawton said.

Lawton tells me she's headed home to Wisconsin for the game and is excited to watch with her friends and family.

"We'll be, of course, glued to the TV watching the Packers," Lawton said.

And ultimately, she wants a win.

"I'm really excited to see them beat the Lions," Lawton said.

But back with Howe, he's also hoping for a victory — but a Lions victory.

"Looking forward to that win," Howe said.

You can watch the game this afternoon at 1 p.m. right here on FOX 47.

