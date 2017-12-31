Mid-Michigan hotel preps ballroom for NYE celebration

LANSING, Mich. (WSYM) - Many bars and event centers across Mid-Michigan are getting ready to ring in the New Year.

Crews at Lansing’s Radisson Hotel were busy Saturday afternoon prepping the Capitol Ballroom for its New Year Celebration.

The celebration includes a full bar and dessert station, live entertainment, and a toast at midnight.

This year’s theme is “Journey on the Orient Express.:

"It's all here because once you check in, everything is taken care of,” said Kevin Ross, Assistant General Manager at Lansing’s Radisson Hotel. “You’ve got your dinner, drinks, dancing, somewhere to stay and when you wake up you have a late check out the next day.”

Breakfast will be offered Monday morning, all part of a packaged deal.

Tickets are still available at $325 per couple.

