Two mid-Michigan girls are getting a chance to shine under the bright lights of the Wharton Center.

Callie Rodgers of Dewitt and Vivian Southwell of Midland will share the role of "Lulu" in the upcoming play "Waitress".

The 4-year-olds tell us they had to pass a tough audition to get the part.

Waitress runs from January 23rd - 28th at the Wharton Center. Tickets start at 43 dollars.