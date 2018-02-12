Mid-Michigan family watches 2018 Winter Olympics in outdoor living room

You’re not watching the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang unless you’re watching them like the Toomey family in Dimondale.

Linda Toomey and her family built an outdoor living room in the front yard to watch the Olympics made out of snow.

The space is complete with a couch, table and entertainment stand for the television shaped like an igloo.

Toomey says the family came up with the idea during breakfast Sunday morning and spent eight hours constructing the masterpiece.

The family cooked hot dogs and kept a fire going outside while watching the Olympics on NBC.

Toomey says many in the community are doing double takes as they drive by.